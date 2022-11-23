Two Lafayette families were displaced from their homes after a fire at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive apartment complex Tuesday.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the fire at Himbola Manor Apartments at 804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 1:12 p.m.
When firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front door of the apartment and the flames were spreading to an adjacent apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but the apartment where the fire originated was heavily damaged, spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The apartment’s resident was in the living room with her children and her younger brother when she heard a loud noise. She went to investigate and found the bathroom on fire. She was able to evacuate her family from the apartment without injury and call 911, he said.
Investigators determined the fire originated in the bathroom’s closet. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two families displaced by the fire.