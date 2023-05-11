Two men have been arrested in a Sunday shooting at Heymann Park that left three people injured.
Damien Coleman, 19, and 25-year-old Darius Edwards, both of Lafayette, were arrested Thursday on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the two men are brothers.
They were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The three victims of the shooting – a 17-year-old boy, a 55-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man – were all expected to make a full recovery as of Monday.
The shooting happened at Heymann Park at 1500 South Orange Street around 6:50 p.m. Officers responded to reports of men walking around with guns and heard gunfire upon arrival. The park was packed for an open invitation early summer water party, Lt. Jace Quebedeaux said.
Green said evidence points to an exchange of gunfire between the brothers and another group, and additional arrests are expected.
A Lafayette police officer was placed on administrative leave for discharging his weapon during the response to the shooting. The responding officer witnessed a suspect firing toward a group of people, and shot at the man. Neither the suspect or bystanders were struck by the officer’s fire, Quebedeaux said.