Two Lafayette men were killed in a shooting on South Orleans Drive Monday night
Lafayette police officers responded to reports of an active shooting in the 100 block of South Orleans Drive around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds once on scene and began rendering aid.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was pronounced dead after being taken by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital, Lafayette Police Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Denzel Smith and 22-year-old Codie Laday, both residents of Lafayette, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.