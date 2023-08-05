Two Lafayette police officers were shot overnight after they responded to calls of a fight on South General Marshall Street, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release. Three other people were also injured in the gunfire.
Around 2:14 a.m., officers arrived at the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street and located the people they believed had been involved in the fight.
"Officers were engaged in gunfire by the suspect," police said in the press release. "The suspect was able to fire gunshots upon and strike two uniformed LPD Officers."
A third Lafayette police officer returned fire. In addition to the two injured officers, three people were injured.
Police detained a suspect, who is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Both officers were shot multiple times. One was initially listed as being in critical condition, but police have since update the officers condition to be "stable." Both officers are in stable condition, the department said.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, investigators encourage them to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This is a developing story.