Two men were arrested after Opelousas Police officers say they began shooting at one another following an argument over a four-wheeler.
Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Larcade Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators determined the two men, 39-year-old Louis Roy Jr. of Arnaudville and 37-year-old Lionel J. Broussard of Lafayette, were arguing over an alleged stolen four-wheeler, the Opelousas Police Department said in a statement.
The men met and began having an argument, at which time one of the men drew a handgun and fired at the other party. That man then retreated, retrieved a handgun and returned fire. No one was injured during the shooting, the police department said.
Both Roy and Broussard were arrested on one count each of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.