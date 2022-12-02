Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Detectives identified 38-year-old Rusty James Trahan Jr. of Abbeville as the suspect in the armed robbery.
A search warrant was obtained for an address on La. 343, and Trahan and a second suspect, Jacque Broussard, 32, of Maurice, were arrested on Wednesday. While executing the search warrant, investigators found multiple firearms and suspected methamphetamine, including in Broussard’s possession, according to the statement and booking records.
Trahan was arrested on counts of armed robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony theft, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Broussard was arrested on counts of illegal possession of stolen items, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as three contempt of court warrants.
The sheriff’s office said more charges and arrests are possible in the case.