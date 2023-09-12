Two men were arrested in a Monday drive-by shooting just off West Gloria Switch Road, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Bloomfield Drive, off West Gloria Switch Road, around 1:45 p.m. Monday. No one was reported injured in the shooting, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. Agents with the sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center located the vehicle in the 600 block of Brothers Road and confirmed through surveillance footage that one suspect had fled the vehicle, she said.
Deputies established a perimeter and apprehended 19-year-old Jamilian Paddio and 21-year-old Nelson Wiltz in connection with the shooting. Investigators found three handguns, some of which were modified to be fully automatic, nearly $1,000 and more than 250 grams of marijuana at the scene, Ponseti said.
Paddio and Wiltz were each arrested on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and handling of machine guns. Wiltz was also booked on a count of violation of a protective order.