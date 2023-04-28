Two men were arrested and a third is wanted after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confiscated weapons and more than 200,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl from two Roper Road homes.
Narcotics deputies and members of the Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazmat team recovered 400 grams of MDMA, several grams of methamphetamine and marijuana, dozens of Alprazolam pills, six firearms and approximately one pound of fentanyl from two residences in the 1300 block of Roper Road on Thursday morning, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration considers 2 mg of fentanyl a potentially lethal dose; one pound of fentanyl is equivalent to 453,592 mg.
In March, local public health workers, medical professionals and law enforcement officials hosted a community forum to warn about the dangers of fentanyl and educate about how the drug is driving rising overdose deaths nationwide.
In 2021, over 106,000 people died from fatal drug overdoses in the United States. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, led to 70,601 of the reported overdose deaths in 2021, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With recent nationwide campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl, I’m proud that our agency was able to thwart the potential sale and distribution of enough fentanyl to kill every resident in Lafayette Parish,” Sheriff Mark Garber said in the statement.
“Fentanyl is quickly making its way into many so-called ‘party drugs’ that, historically, are not often recognized as highly abused narcotics — such as MDMA — widening its deadly reach to threaten even first-time and/or recreational drug users,” he said.
Two men, 35-year-old Joshua Angelle and 50-year-old Frederick Guidry, were arrested at the Roper Road residences following law enforcement’s search.
Angelle and Guidry were each booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, Ponseti said.
A third suspect, 45-year-old Kendelle Angelle, is wanted on multiple drug and weapons charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. Angelle is described as a Black male, standing 5’9” tall and weighing 165 pounds. Angelle is reported to drive a 2019 black Chevrolet Impala with Louisiana license plate 286FOY, Ponseti said.
Anyone with information about Angelle’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.