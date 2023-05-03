Two additional suspects have been arrested in an April 23 drive-by shooting in Opelousas that injured one man.
On Monday, Opelousas police officers arrested 23-year-old Sierra Renee Morris of Ville Platte and a 16-year-old boy on three counts each of assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder. Morris was also arrested on a count of obstruction of justice, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
A third suspect, 21-year-old Brennon Dupre of Opelousas, was arrested Thursday on three counts each of assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.
All three are accused of shooting the victim in the 600 block of Kim Drive around 4 p.m. on April 23. The victim sustained at least gunshot wounds and was treated and later released from an area hospital, Guidry said.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a series of phone and social media messages exchanged between the victim and one of the suspects, he said.
At least one more arrest is anticipated in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.