The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night.
Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
The Opelousas Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, he said.