Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon altercation on West Gilman Road led to separate shootings outside a residence and at an area convenience store.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Gilman Road at 1:35 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency care until the man was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed as being stable but in critical condition, Lafayette Police Cpl. Ken Handy said in a statement.
While investigating, officers determined a related shooting happened just before at Big Boy Tobacco Plus at 812 North University Avenue, where a woman was injured in the convenience store’s parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Handy said.
Both shootings are connected, he said.
“There was an incident that occurred on Gilman Street that led to Big Boy's, which shortly afterwards a shooting happened at Big Boy's. Following that shooting, it went back to Gilman Street where another shooting occurred,” Handy said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.