Two people were injured in an early Sunday shooting on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies received a call about a shooting on I-49 northbound near mile marker 23 outside of Opelousas around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, the department said in a statement.
The perpetrator was unknown as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous, the sheriff’s office said.