Two suspects were arrested in an early Thursday armed robbery and carjacking, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery and carjacking in the 100 block of Hermosa Lane just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Agents with the sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center located the stolen vehicle and deputies stopped the suspects in the 900 block of West Willow Street, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Kerry Chaisson, 44, and Heather Guidry, 39, were each arrested on counts of armed robbery and carjacking. Chaisson was separately booked with aggravated flight and resisting and officer, and Guidry was arrested on a count of possession of drug paraphernalia, Ponseti said.
Both suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.