Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two, others, fired his weapon at the homeowner, at which time, the homeowner returned fire, fatally injuring the intruder," Romero said in a statement following the incident.
While the search for two male suspects continues, Romero says the deceased suspect's identity has not yet been released.
"The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time, pending investigation and notification of the family," Romero said.