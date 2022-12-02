Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night.
Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
The Opelousas Police Department asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, he said.