A crash that occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on La. 91 near Sandpiper Road in Acadia Parish took the life of 42-year-old Chad Andrew Breaux, of Gueydan, according to Louisiana State Police.
An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Breaux was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz northbound on La. 91. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercedes-Benz exited the roadway to the right, entered the ditch and struck a culvert. After having struck the culvert, the Mercedes-Benz overturned.
Troopers determined Breaux was not properly restrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.