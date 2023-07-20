A Vermilion Parish crash Thursday morning involving three vehicles has left one person dead, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Louisiana Highway 89 near Lucien Road. The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Carroll Duhon of New Iberia, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Duhon, was traveling north on LA 89. At the same time, a 2014 Ram and a 2022 Ford F350 were traveling south on LA 89. For reasons still under investigation, Duhon's pickup crossed the center line and struck the southbound Ram pickup and Ford F350.
Troopers determined Duhon was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Drivers of the Ram and the Ford were properly restrained and reported only minor injuries.
Impairment on the part of all three drivers is unknown at this time and blood samples have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.