The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint against an educator.
The teacher and coach is seen in a video circulating on social media where he appears to be saying sexually suggestive things to someone he says he tutors. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to KATC that the office is investigating a complaint against the man.
The man appears to have worked as a math teacher and coach at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, though his name has since been removed from its website.
The Advocate has reached out to STM and the Diocese of Lafayette for comment.