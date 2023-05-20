The Eunice Police Department has requested assistance from Louisiana State Police to investigate a shooting involving a Eunice Police officer. According to state police, the offcer shot a person on James Place near Perchville Road in Acadia Parish just before 2:30 p.m. Friday. The person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to State Police, no officers were injured during the shooting.
