A suspect is in police custody after a 64-year-old Lafayette man was stabbed to death inside an E. Simcoe Street home Monday night.
Lafayette police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Simcoe Street around 8:42 p.m. Monday after an emergency call about a stabbing in progress. Officers found 64-year-old Wilson Marshall of Lafayette dead inside the home after suffering multiple stab wounds, Lafayette Police Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Investigators identified 39-year-old Jonathan Malbrough of Lafayette as the suspect and arrested Malbrough on a count of second-degree murder, he said.
Officers determined Malbrough and Marshall had an altercation inside the residence, during which Malbrough "armed himself with a cutting instrument and proceeded to attack the victim,” Handy said.
The 39-year-old was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.