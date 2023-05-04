The victim in a Wednesday night fatal shooting on East Simcoe Street has been identified as 26-year-old Rasheed Carmouche of Lafayette.
Lafayette Police responded about 6 p.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe Street. Officers found Carmouche suffering from a gunshot wound and began rendering life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. Carmouche was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators determined that was shot while walking in the 2700 block of East Simcoe Street.
Police identified 29-year-old Thomas Woods of Lafayette as a suspect. He was arrested and booked on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of weapons. Woods was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.