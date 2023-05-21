The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Simcoe Street as Andrew Leblanc, 72, of Houston, TX.
The crash happened at 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3500 block of East Simcoe Street, according to a statement from the police department.
Officers learned of the crash at 7 a.m. Saturday, when a Simcoe Street resident called about a damaged vehicle in their yard.
For unknown reasons, Leblanc's pickup truck left the roadway, striking several trees, and rolled over twice before landing in the resident's yard.
Leblanc was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead on the scene.