The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said.
Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
Police arrested 20-year-old Dillon Louviere of Lafayette on a count of second-degree murder in the case and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Green said.