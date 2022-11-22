A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms, according to a statement from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.
The EPSO narcotics unit executed a search warrant Friday at a house on Tiger Lane, according to the statement. No one was home when the agents entered, but a few minutes later the owner arrived and was taken into custody without any incident.
Narcotics agents found a large amount of illegal narcotics, including psychedelic mushrooms, and firearms with homemade silencers. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $20,000.
Leigh Katherine Lahaye, 31, of Ville Platte was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute psychedelic mushrooms
- Possession with intent to distribute THC gummies
- Possession of firearms, some with silencers, in the presence of controlled substances
Lahaye was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.