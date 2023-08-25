A warning citation was issued Thursday to a contractor clearing land and burning the debris in St. Landry Parish in violation of a statewide burn ban.
Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed a warning citation for violation of the statewide burn ban was issued on Thursday to Cody Fortier for burning on Houston Richard Road near La. 358.
Fortier was ordered to cease and desist burning any material on the property, the citation said.
Fortier is the registered manager of Rigid Constructors, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, and lists himself as the company owner on his LinkedIn. KATC reported that Rigid-branded work equipment could be seen at the property on Thursday.
Fortier was listed as the owner on the citation, but property records show that 317 Houston Richard Road is owned by Brandt Robin and Jamie Falcon, according to the St. Landry Parish Assessor’s Office.
An official with St. Landry Fire District #3 confirmed workers at the property were clearing and burning trees and had been doing so since around Aug. 14. Residents in the area called with concerns about the fire risk from the burning, and fire officials put out the piles with the expectation that once the piles were fully extinguished new ones would not be ignited.
Rodrigue said the fire marshal’s deputy who handled the case determined Fortier and his employees misinterpreted their exchanges with the local fire authority. She said they did not have permission from the fire marshal’s office, the local fire authority or local government to continue burning debris.
The fire marshal’s office spokesperson said residents need to take the burn ban seriously. Because of the current drought, windy conditions and low humidity, activities that wouldn’t usually cause fires, like driving on dry grass, are sparking fires.
Planned burns are a hazard because of the potential for embers to travel on the wind and ignite unintended fires elsewhere, which could endanger life and property, she said.
"If things that don’t normally cause fires are causing fires and doing so very easily, fires themselves are an incredible risk to more than just the person setting that fire for whatever purpose they’re setting it at that time. That is why no burning, no activity that could possibly create a fire, is being allowed right now. It’s that serious of a situation,” Rodrigue said.