A 17-year-old Washington girl was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish Monday night.
Jaquanta T. Jason, 17, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry south on I-49 near mile marker 22 when she rear-ended a 2015 Volvo 18-wheeler pulling a sugar cane trailer around 9 p.m. The teen did not have a license and was driving at a high speed, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Jason was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the collision, he said.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from Jason for analysis. The 18-wheeler driver showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol present. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.