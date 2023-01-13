Since Christmas, two people have died in Duson and two others have been hospitalized after suspected overdoses that involved drugs laced with fentanyl, according to Police Chief Kip Judice.
“Here in our community, we have seen four overdoses in two weeks," Judice said. "Two of them have resulted in deaths, and both of those individuals were found far too late to revive them."
Officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the two people who survived; the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member, he said.
Judice said he has noticed a change in Duson's exposure to fentanyl in the past 18 months. In the most recent cases, the fentanyl was in crystal meth and in marijuana, he said.
"It used to be we were only seeing fentanyl in heroin," he said. "Now we’re seeing it in every type of drug. Fentanyl is incredibly cheap and they're using it to stretch out their supply. We’re seeing it in ADHD medication, in ecstasy, in marijuana. It is in every form of drug we can imagine.”
Judice wants people to know to that even the most seemingly innocent experimental drug use can be deadly.
"You can stretch out your drug, the user gets the euphoria, so they're not complaining," he said, "but if you take just a little too much, you're dead. We watch people that are one hundred percent functional to zero percent functional in less than two or three seconds."
In addition to warning people about fentanyl, Judice said the police department is actively taking measures to discourage the use by arresting individuals who have fentanyl in their possession.
"We've gone back for 18 months and looked at arrested people who were in possession drugs, and then looked at the crime lab results to see if there were traces of fentanyl in the drugs," he said. "If there was fentanyl, we're going back and adding new charges."
From the time of arrest until results are in from the crime lab can take about six months, Judice said.
“We are currently actively working several cases, and we are expecting some arrest warrants in the next day or so," he said. "But I believe we're going to find that most of the drugs we seized in the second half of 2022 had fentanyl in them."