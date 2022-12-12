New Iberia police officers responded to an incident involving a weapon at New Iberia Senior High late Monday morning. Police said the situation was brought under control quickly by school administrators and the school resource officer.
Capt. Leland Lasiter sent a news release at 1:01 p.m. and said that police responded at 11:32.
In an issued statement, police said the weapon was recovered.
The school was placed on lockdown because of the incident and additional officers were sent to the school, where they were to remain for the rest of the day.
“There is no longer a threat on campus,” police said in the afternoon statement. “All students and staff members are safe. No one was injured during the incident.”