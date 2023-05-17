A Lafayette high school student was arrested for terrorizing after reportedly making social media threats targeting school staff at Westminster Christian Academy.
Gabriel J. Guillory, 19, of St. Martinville, was arrested on a count of terrorizing and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Wednesday. Guillory is accused of making violent threats against WCA staff members on social media, Lafayette Police Det. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Investigators were alerted to the social media posts on Tuesday. The 19-year-old attends the school, Handy said.