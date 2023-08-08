A Lafayette woman was arrested on an attempted murder charge following a domestic disturbance on Twelfth Street Monday evening, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street around 5:21 p.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers determined that the suspect, 32-year-old Leah Bob, pulled a firearm during a domestic disturbance and fired shots, striking the man, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The 32-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Bob was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Green said.