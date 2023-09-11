A woman was injured in a shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex on Monday morning, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the Brooke Pointe Apartments at 504 N. Pierce Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in a statement.
Investigators are pursuing leads, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. All callers can remain anonymous, he said.