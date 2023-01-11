A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Lafayette Parish’s first homicide of 2023.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in the Duson area around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies identified the victim, 30-year-old Megan Goins, and determined she was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The case remains under investigation and no further details are available currently, Ponseti said.