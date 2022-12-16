Update: Livingston has turned herself over to the New Iberia Police Department, Laseter reported at 4:20 p.m.
A woman wanted in a fatal shooting in New Iberia is believed to be in the Youngsville area, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Brianna Drive around 9 a.m. Friday and found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
The woman’s identity will not be released by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office until family notification is complete, he said.
Investigators collected witness statements and evidence, including video surveillance, and identified 22-year-old Kailin Renee Livingston as the suspected shooter.
Livingston is wanted on a count of second-degree murder and is believed to be in the Youngsville area. Her last known address was on Prairie Lane in Lafayette. She is approximately 5’1’ and weighs around 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, Laseter’s statement said.
A 2001 silver Toyota Avalon with license plate 824FJK is registered to Livingston.
Anyone with information about Livingston’s location is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369- 2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS.