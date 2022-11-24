A New Iberia woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an apparent murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a woman had been found dead in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway in Broussard. The woman was identified as 40-year-old Misti Romero of Youngsville, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Her suspected killer, 54-year-old Andrew DeRouen of New Iberia, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a New Iberia residence.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.