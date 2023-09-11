An Acadiana church is asking for the return of a crucifix taken from the grave of a local candidate for sainthood.
On Thursday, the Rev. Korey R. LaVergne of St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard posted a message to the church community on Facebook that a crucifix had been taken from the grave of Charlene Richard, an Acadia Parish native who is currently being considered for sainthood.
Richard, who died in 1959 at age 12 after a brief battle with cancer, is laid to rest in the church’s cemetery. St. Edward Catholic Church was her home parish. The crucifix was blessed by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette and laid on Richard’s grave marker.
“I can only assume that a pilgrim visiting her grave sought to borrow it in order to gain a special favor of healing. I must warn us all, however, that taking something from Charlene's grave in this manner will not merit any special favor from our Lord, however, it will place a soul in grave danger,” LaVergne wrote.
The priest requested that whoever took the crucifix return it to the church. He offered assurances that if returned there would be no consequences sought. LaVergne also counseled the person to seek absolution for the theft through sacramental reconciliation.
"Let me be quite clear: Hoped for miracles cannot be brought about through the action of sin and theft is a mortal sin. Even with the best of intentions, we cannot justify good by performing an evil act,” he wrote.
Richard is one of three Acadiana natives currently being considered for sainthood, alongside August “Nonco” Pelafigue of Arnaudville, whose work was devoted to the Sacred Heart, and the Rev. Joseph Verbis LaFleur, a priest in Opelousas and Abbeville and military chaplain who died as a prisoner of war in World War II.
All three are currently considered Servants of God, the "title given to a candidate for sainthood whose cause is still under investigation, prior to being declared Venerable,” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Richard, known as the “Little Cajun Saint,” has inspired devotion among her community in rural Acadia Parish for the way she dedicated her illness and suffering in prayer for the salvation of the souls of others, inspired by the acts of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, a 19th century French nun whom Richard read about prior to her death. Richard died at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette just two weeks after being diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia.
The child’s grave has become a popular prayer site and it’s estimated thousands visit her resting place annually; a box for written prayer intentions and a prayer kneeler sit beside her gravesite.
The first phase of Richard’s sainthood cause is expected to be completed this fall. That phase involves an examination of her life and virtue at the local level, the episcopal delegate for Richard’s sainthood cause, the Rev. Taylor Reynolds, said at an August mass to mark the 64th anniversary of Richard’s death.
Acadiana Advocate staff writer Ken Stickney contributed to this report.