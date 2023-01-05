Shannon Ozene wasn’t watching the football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field shortly after making a tackle.
“I wasn’t watching the game because I don’t really keep up with the NFL,” Ozene said. “But I just kept seeing his name show up on my timeline, so I decided to Google him.”
She learned Hamlin had endured something that Ozene and her family were all too familiar with.
“I saw that he had collapsed and that CPR had to be administered to him,” Ozene said. “That is what prompted me to make a post on Facebook and bring up Shane’s (Ozene) story.”
Jan. 31 will be the 12th anniversary of the death of Ozene’s son. He died after collapsing during basketball practice. Shane, who was 14 years old at the time of his death, went into sudden cardiac arrest caused by an undiagnosed enlarged heart.
“I brought up Shane’s story on Facebook because I thought what had happened could be an eye-opener for children and/or people,” Ozene said. “I thought it was another example of why we need to be more proactive than reactive.”
Although she read up on what happened to Hamlin, Ozene admits she couldn’t bring herself to watch any footage of him collapsing.
“I haven’t watched the video because I am not in the right emotional place to watch it," she said.
Shane and his recreational teammates were practicing at a Northside High School the day he died and while an AED was on campus it was locked away in an office that no one present had access to.
Soon after Shane’s death, Ozene worked with the Lafayette Parish recreation department to get automated external defibrillators at all the parish recreation centers.
“That’s why when I talked about the need for AED’s, I emphasized them being readily available or easily accessible and up to date,” Ozene said.
Ozene later spearheaded legislation that requires all public high schools to have an AED available on campuses. It also requires school personnel to get training on how to use the device.
The law is called the Teddy Daigle-Shane Ozene Act. Much like Shane, Daigle died in 2015 during a middle school basketball game.
Ozene, who through the Shane Ozene Foundation established in 2011 and in partnership with Living 4 Burke, another advocacy group for sudden cardiac arrest in youth, also provided “more than 400” heart screenings from 2011-2014.
“During the screenings there were a couple that we caught in time,” Ozene said. “There was one kid that I remember her daughter had to have surgery.”
While she volunteers at screenings with other advocacy groups, the foundation in Shane’s name hasn’t conducted a screening in a few years. But after what happened with Hamlin on national television and with so many people focused on his well-being, Ozene believes the time is now for another screening event.
“We’re going to have an EKG screening event as well as a free bystander CPR event this year,” Ozene said. “This is the time to do it because people are more alert. You’re able to get the attention of people more when things happen oppose to when things don’t happen.”