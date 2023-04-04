A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Grand Coteau gas station in November and the winner has one month left until the deadline to claim the prize money.
The Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket was sold at the Go Bears #28 gas station and convenience store at 1676 I-49 Service Road. The ticket was sold on Nov. 4 and is worth $50,000, the Louisiana Lottery said in a statement.
The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number. The Nov. 5 drawing’s winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball number was 20.
To date, the ticket’s owner has not come forward to claim the prize money.
The winner has until 5 p.m. on May 4 to claim the money at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices or Louisiana Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge. The Lafayette regional office is located at 5520 Johnston Street, Unit L in the Centerpiece Shopping Center, according to the Louisiana Lottery’s website.
If the winner does not come forward, the $50,000 will be added to the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund and used to increase payouts for instant-win games and player promotions.
“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a statement. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”