To the very end, Monsignor W. Curtis Mallet, vicar general of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, was sweating the small stuff.
The top aide to Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel was designated by the bishop in April as a courier to the Vatican, charged with carrying the formal paperwork and supporting items for the sainthood cause of Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, a church layman formerly of Arnaudville, to Rome. There, Mallet delivered the boxes of documents about Pelafigue to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, which oversees what is involved with the causes of beatification and canonization.
Preparing the cause took many hands, including those of the August “Nonco” Pelafigue Foundation, composed mostly of family members, Arnaudville neighbors and friends; the Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, which Pelafigue attended; and diocesan clergy and staff all the way up to Deshotel, who has championed current sainthood causes for:
• Pelafigue, a schoolteacher, church volunteer and stalwart supporter of the Apostleship of Prayer League, which was devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
• Charlene Richard, a child from Acadia Parish who died of leukemia at 12 in 1959, dedicating her suffering leading to death for the souls of others.
• The Rev. Joseph Verbis Lafleur, a diocesan priest and World War II military chaplain, who died heroically as a prisoner of war, after capture and imprisonment by the Japanese.
Mallet shared with The Advocate myriad details of his task in preparing and delivering the Pelafigue materials to Rome. They included packaging the materials just so, which meant making certain that the signatures were completed and the packages, wrapped in white paper with red ribbons, were sealed in wax, which ensured the integrity of the process.
Mallet himself took an oath in serving as courier. As the bishop's aide, he helped arrange a ceremony to conclude the diocesan effort behind the cause of canonization. Before leaving for Rome, Mallet had the packages taken to the Carmelite Monastery, where the cloistered sisters prayed for the success and outcome of Mallet's trip.
A canon lawyer, Mallet said there were a lot of translations involved: Italian, English, Latin. in delivering the materials he was charged with making sure of the chain of custody — that nothing about what was prepared was different when it arrived in Rome. If the wax sealing the boxes broke on the trans-Atlantic flight, he said, it would probably be OK. But he didn’t want to find out otherwise. (Ironically, he watched the boxes being unpacked somewhat carelessly from the plane; to his relief, the wax held.)
Mallet spent April 21-23 in Rome, where he had studied canon law in his late 30s. He met with a couple of diocesan priests who are studying in Rome — the Rev. Alex Lancon, studying moral theology, and the Rev. Seth Lemaire, studying canon law — who were enlisted to help him transport and protect the heavy boxes from Mallet’s custody into the Dicastery’s.
Mallet said a helpful driver, Servio, transported the vicar general and boxes to the Vatican. He recalled the driver was enthused about the delivery mission, fully committed to the mission that “Nonco” Pelafigue’s paperwork would arrive intact.
He drove to the Dicastery, circled the vicinity, then parked close — alas, illegally — near the building. Vatican police rushed up to tell him to move his vehicle, but he told them of his mandate: to help deliver the paperwork of a Servant of God to the Dicastery. Mallet said the police officers quickly recognized the importance of Servio’s intentions and cleared him to park closer.
One might consider the irony of that moment: Pelafigue was born to humble parents in a small village in southwestern France in 1888. The Pelafigues moved their family to Arnaudville the following year and from that village their son rarely traveled far until his death in 1877, save to gain teaching credentials at what are now Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and later at UL Lafayette.
His travels were mostly limited to countryside schools in the vicinity, where he taught, and to area homes, where he delivered by hand literature about the Sacred Heart. He never owned a vehicle of his own.
In delivering his pamphlets, he would walk for miles in the countryside, despite a leg injury that hampered him, and decline rides from others. That was true even in the rain. Mallet said Pelafigue would offer up his pain as penance for souls in purgatory.
He never owned his own home, but stayed, in exchange for doing chores, in a tiny cottage that mostly lacked modern utilities. In delivering his Sacred Heart materials, he would never enter a home if the husband was not there, Mallet said. He would read the pamphlets to those who could not read them.
He was so shy and humble, family and friends said, he would raise something in front of his face, such as the newspaper, when people tried to take his photo. His humble life was a testament to his personal humility.
But on this day in Rome, people that Pelafigue had never met — some knew little about him — were determined that the details of his life would be delivered inviolate to those who would be involved in evaluating the cause of his sainthood.
Mallet said the entire business at the Dicastery took some 30 minutes. He exited the building with a document that was something akin to a receipt.
Raised himself in Leonville, a St. Landry Parish town of 1,000, Mallet somewhat understood the life that Pelafigue led. Mallet’s own mother used to receive the pamphlets that Pelafigue or his fellow believers distributed. Had he never become a priest, Mallet said, he would never have had such experiences: studying in Rome, serving as courier.
“You feel the history of it,” he said.
Mallet said there are many reasons why someone’s good life might lead to canonization, a process which became formal and under the pope’s direction about a millennium after the church’s founding. For centuries, saints were made by acclamation. Now, the road is more complex.
Nonetheless, the saints are those in heaven, he said, repeating an assertion that the bishop often offers. They are canonized for the good they do the church, for the example they set for others and for supporting the faith of the people. They intercede for the faithful. Proof of miracles — that doesn't come easily — are required.
In Pelafigue’s case, Mallet said, his simple life was exemplary. He was always or almost always the first person at daily Mass, where he began his daily devotion immediately, even outside the church if it was not yet open. His dedication to area children was noteworthy; he wrote plays to illustrate the faith to them and involved all of the children in presenting the plays. He taught religion at the church to public and private school children.
Introduced to the Sacred Heart League at Northwestern State, the cause “grabbed his heart,” Mallet said. His dedication to the Apostleship of Prayer League, founded in southern France, lasted until his death on June 6, 1977, in Lafayette.
There is no schedule to review sainthood causes, Mallet said, no guarantee that the cause will be reviewed or end in sainthood. Most of the work is done confidentially.
Because a cause for canonization does not end in sainthood does not mean the person considered is unworthy. In some cases, consideration does not occur for decades or more. In some cases, it is simply "not yet the time" for a Servant of God.
In 2020, The Advocate asked Charles Hardy, Pelafigue’s great nephew, if he would be disappointed if Nonco’s cause stopped short of sainthood. He said, “He’s a Servant of God now. That’s pretty good.”
Mallet said that would be true no matter where the causes from the Lafayette diocese end. In Pelafigue's case, the diocesan work is complete. Now, he said, the story moves to the Vatican.