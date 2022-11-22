A group of anonymous donors have generated $100,000 to match contributions to Catholic Charities of Acadiana on Giving Tuesday, scheduled for next week.
Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities, said money is being raised to support St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank, which address the needs of the hungry; and St. Joseph Shelter, Emily House and St. Michael Center for Veterans, which tend to the needs of the homeless.
“We exist solely because of the generosity of the community. As an organization that has to fundraise, we invite those with hearts for those we serve to become an official peer-to-peer fundraiser for Giving Tuesday,” Broussard said in an issued statement. “We need your help on this Giving Tuesday!”
Broussard said the donor match is the largest such fundraising tool the organization has received on Giving Tuesday. But he said the need for assistance is great.
“Basically, we are focusing all of our year-end efforts on food and shelter,” he said of the fund-raising campaign. “These are the most expensive programs we operate.”
Broussard said that inflation is adversely affecting charitable funds and agency budgets and increasing financial instability across Acadiana.
“My wife and I are raising three boys,” he said. “What I budget to spend is not covering what it did a year ago. It’s like that everywhere.”
Broussard said Catholic Charities is receiving about 425 calls a day from people seeking assistance with food, lodging and utilities.
“The rising cost of utilities and the current state of the economy has created a scenario where more families and individuals are being thrust into the position of not knowing what they are going to do. They are reaching out for help because of it. That’s what characterizes this year."
The prior two years were marked by suffering related to COVID-19, he said. This year, people are experiencing huge increases in utility and rent bills because of a struggling economy.
“If your income hasn’t gone up to buffer that, what do you do? So many folks in the community are being squeezed. There’s no blood left in the turnip.”
That’s where Giving Tuesday plays an important role in Catholic Charities’ year-end efforts. Broussard said the accumulated donor match enables other donors to make a greater impact through their personal generosity.
“It’s exciting, knowing that the size of your gift is doubled,” he said. “It helps individual donors know that what they give matters.”
He said Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
“In all the activity of the season, don’t forget organizations that serve vulnerable populations and depend on their community for support,” he said.
Here’s how the Catholic Charities efforts affect the poor in Acadiana:
• St. Joseph Diner has served the hungry since 1983, seven days a week. Catholic Charities of Acadiana produces and distributes about 2,800 meals per week through St. Joseph Diner.
• FoodNet Food Bank has been a Catholic Charities of Acadiana program since 2019 and has since been one of its busiest programs. It provides supplemental non-perishable food boxes for families and individuals who are experiencing food insecurity and distributes almost 750 food bags weekly. It also partners with rural parish social ministry food pantries throughout the Diocese of Lafayette, helping them to serve clients in their time of need.
• St. Joseph Shelter, Emily House and St. Michael Center for Veterans provide the safety of emergency shelter to 90 homeless people every night.
Donors can schedule their online gifts for Giving Tuesday through https://bit.ly/CCAgive2022.
Or they can mail checks at this address: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502, Attention: Giving Tuesday Match Challenge.
They can also bring their Giving Tuesday checks in person to Crossroads Collective, a social enterprise of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, 1416 S. College Road, Lafayette, LA 70503.