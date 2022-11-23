Mayor Jan-Scott Richard knows there are many improvements needed to make Scott a more attractive place to live, but his administration has a clear plan to do so as he prepares for his second term as mayor.
Richard, who defeated councilman at-large Troy Bergeron on Nov. 8, said Scott needs to build a new sewer plant as the city continues to grow, needs to finalize a transportation improvement plan, improve parcs and recreation, promote development of their downtown, and maintain drainage to improve quality of life in the city.
“We’ve spent a million dollars (on drainage) in the first four years in cleaning channels. Some of those channels hadn’t been cleaned in three or four decades. So that was a major component. Now we just need to make sure it doesn’t get to that point again,” Richard said.
Drainage had not been a priority of previous administrations but flooding in 2016 was a wake-up-call to Scott’s government, according to Richard.
“I don’t think it was negligence. It just wasn’t a priority. When people saw the magnitude of what flooding can do to a community, we really put it on the forefront and we addressed it quickly and expeditiously,” Richard said
Scott will have to improve their roads as Scott’s increase in population has placed greater stress on the existing infrastructure, according to Richard.
“I think we need to get with our engineering teams and really design what’s going to be the most effective routing of future roads,” Richard said. “It isn’t just roads though. We have to improve our sidewalks as well, repairing current sidewalks that may be in disarray, and making sure that our connectivity either through walking or biking or through automobile is safe and it’s easy for us to navigate.”
The residential growth of Scott has caused its current sewer plant to be near capacity and a new one will need to be built, according to Richard.
Parks and recreation will be important if Scott wants to attract new families to the area and improve the quality of life of Scott’s current population, according to Richard.
“The more parks we have not necessarily just from recreation, just the ability to walk or to go sit at a pond and watch the ducks those types of things are important from a quality-of-life standpoint for the people that choose to reside here. So that has to be a major component as well,” Richard said.
Richard hopes that Scott can develop a more defined downtown as it is something the city lacks compared to other towns in Lafayette Parish.
“We have some historic value down there and some of those buildings and we preserve some of those and allow those businesses that have done some remodeling of those, but I’d like to see more commerce and more walking and biking in that area,” Richard said.
Scott’s proximity to Interstate 10 makes it an attractive place to live for commuters relative to surrounding areas such as Broussard and Youngsville, but there are definite improvements that need to be made, according to Richard.
“There’s a lot of things on the plate. I think it’s going to be prioritizing really what’s important and what the people really want,” Richard said.