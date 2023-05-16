EmpowerHER is on a mission to ensure middle and high school students in Lafayette Parish don’t miss school because of their menstrual cycle.
The program, spearheaded by the Junior League of Lafayette, has created and donated discrete period purses filled with tampons and sanitary pads for students who start their period and don’t have the necessary supplies. They also donated several uniform bottoms.
“We’re very thankful. Every nurse, even the front office staff, appreciates it,” said Maggie Vincent, the assistant supervisor of health services at Lafayette Parish School System.
“The main thing is now if (students) start their cycle at school, they get to stay here. We have everything they need.”
Period poverty, which is the inability to access education about as well as access menstrual hygiene products like tampons, sanitary pads, or menstrual cups, affected about one in four students in the United States who menstruate, according to an impact study commissioned by Thinx, which designs period underwear, and PERIOD, a nonprofit focused on eradicating period poverty.
And four in five teens reported in that same study that they or a classmate they knew missed school or class time because they did not have access to period products.
Shannon Pratt, the health essentials resource chair for Junior League of Lafayette, said the nonprofit organization that focuses on advancing women's leadership realized there was a need to help students obtain access to period products.
Through its EmpowerHER program, Junior League was able to provide all 22 public middle and high schools with period purses and spare uniforms. It also was able to donate more than 9,000 period supplies to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which puts the products in its campus cupboard, libraries and gymnasiums.
“It’s fulfilling to know that we were able to assess something that obviously was a need in our community,” said Junior League of Lafayette Community Vice President Ayesha Martin. “By donating to these schools, we’re able to release the burden off teachers and staff and make sure these young ladies don’t miss school.”
In Louisiana, there is no tax on menstrual hygiene products but there is no requirement for schools to provide free menstrual products to students in easily accessible locations.
Louisiana House Bill 117, sponsored by Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman (D-New Orleans), is looking to change that with a funded mandate. It is scheduled for a vote in the House this week.
Pratt said that shows the need for access to menstrual hygiene products goes beyond Lafayette.
“Clearly our efforts, along with other Junior Leagues, are being noted as a need for the entire state,” she said. “We feel good that we are able to fill a need now that will hopefully gain traction and pass (in the legislature).”
The Junior League of Lafayette is hosting a menstrual supply drive from May 22-26, collecting sanitary pads and tampons of various sizes, gently used uniform bottoms and new underwear for ages 10-18. Items can be dropped off at the Junior League’s headquarters in Lafayette, 504 Richland Avenue, or ordered directly through its Amazon wishlist.