Volunteers visited more than 75 Lafayette Parish school campuses bursting into classrooms with noisemakers on Tuesday to recognize more than 1,200 educators who were nominated for the United Way of Acadiana Teacher Awards.
The Pin Patrols started Tuesday morning arriving at schools in groups to surprise and pin educators with a ribbon that celebrated their nomination.
“It's a huge honor that parents and community recognize our teachers and recognize the amount of work and effort they put into their day-to-day and their students,” said Dani Oldfield, the director of student life and learning at the Early College Academy of Lafayette.
“I'm excited to be part of that recognition.”
Oldfield knows how important being nominated for the Teacher Awards is having received a nomination when she taught first grade.
“I feel like it hits straight to your teacher's heart when other people see everything they put into being the best teacher that they can be,” she said.
The event is one of the most popular volunteer opportunities offered by the United Way with volunteers calling months ahead to ensure the event is on their calendar, said CEO of United Way of Acadiana Heather Blanchard. And it’s the first time the pinning has happened in person since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups surprised educators in their classrooms, cheering and waving pom poms. Students were told about the honor their teacher was receiving and joined in on the celebration. A classroom of students at Ossun Elementary School started to chant their teacher’s name.
The Pin Patrol kicks off the United Way’s Teacher Awards, recognizing every teacher who was nominated. A committee will select 12 finalists, three from each category of elementary school, middle school, high school and inspirational.
The winners will be announced during a ceremony in March at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
“It’s great to be back out there,” Blanchard said. “United Way has been around for about 72 years, and education has always been a focus of our work. To be able to be on the front lines of such an appreciation of teachers is exciting.”