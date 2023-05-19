The mother of an Abbeville High School student said a senior prank went too far when students used her son’s wheelchair, covered it in toilet paper, danced on it.
Kimberly Mitchell posted on Facebook that nothing was funny about the situation because her ninth-grade son, who has cerebral palsy, felt like he was being made fun of because of his disability.
There are several videos on social media that show students riding through toilet paper-lined hallways in a motorized wheelchair. In a screenshot of one video, a student is seen sitting in the wheelchair while another student hangs off the back. Mitchell’s son was not there when the incident occurred.
“As a mother, it hurt me to see my son upset and not wanting to go back to school because he took it as people making fun of him because he’s different,” Mitchell posted on Facebook. “Yes, I know y’all joke and clown with him on a daily basis. The difference is those things he’s in talk presences, last night he wasn’t.”
The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to Vermilion Parish Superintendent Thomas Byler who did not respond in time for publication. In a statement to a local news outlet, he said that students were given keys by a school employee and gained access to a locked room where the wheelchair is stored.
“Multiple students were seen riding through the halls on the wheelchair and displayed actions that were insensitive and disrespectful to students with disabilities,” he said in the statement. “Abbeville High and the Vermilion Parish School System are completely disappointed in the actions of these students and in no way condone this sort of behavior.”
He said the incident in under investigation and any disciplinary actions are confidential.
Cerebral palsy, is a group of disorders that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms can vary from person to person and can range from someone who can’t walk at all to someone who may not need special help to walk.
Mitchell said the wheelchair is not just a chair, “it’s his legs.”
“Yes, he has legs of his own but he can’t get up and walk around like everyone else,” she said in the post. “He’s crouched. He’s spastic. It takes much more energy and time for him to walk 5 ft then it does to other people.”
Mitchell said she didn’t share the videos to bash the students but to advocate for her son.
“To them it seemed fun, but to my son it seemed as if he was being impersonated, not only him but any disabled person, because of the things seen done in ‘his’ personal wheelchair, not theirs, his,” she wrote in her post.
“I appreciate all the parents and students who have reached out to apologize for their actions this far. My son and I don't hate nor dislike anyone affiliated with this situation. I hope it was an eye opener experience for them. You don’t have to be a follower, be a leader.”