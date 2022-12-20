If you’re watching the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play the South Alabama Jaguars in Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl, you might spot a few familiar faces on the field during halftime as the Acadian Middle cheer squad joins other junior high and high school cheerleaders for a special performance.
Cheer coach Charity Turpeau, an Acadian Middle math teacher, said the invitation to perform came out of the blue around Thanksgiving.
Turpeau received an email from a representative with the National Cheerleaders Association sharing that the team’s focus on community service caught organizers’ attention and they wanted the girls to participate.
The coach and educator has always emphasized the importance of being a “cheerLEADER,” highlighting the extracurricular’s potential to build confident, community oriented and disciplined young people, and instills that through at least one service activity a month.
Turpeau said she stresses to her cheerleaders that they serve because it’s the right thing to do, but that good things could come their way because of their good deeds.
“I always tell them that you never know who’s watching,” she said.
The girls received a tutorial video of their minute-long performance at the beginning of December and have been learning the routine ever since, fitting in practices before basketball game appearances and extra run-throughs since school let out for the holidays, the coach said.
The sixth- and seventh-graders are thrilled to have their performance broadcast on TV. The game, which starts at 8 p.m. central time, will air on ESPN.
The performers will all be wearing matching T-shirts, and the Acadian Middle cheerleaders will have their red and blue hair bows and pompoms for fans trying to spot them on the field, she said.
“I’m still in shock. My parents are in shock. The girls are excited. I don’t think they know the magnitude of it yet. Their minds only know the biggest football field as a middle school field, maybe a high school field when we get to borrow their field…This is going to be big,” Turpeau said.
The girls voted to keep the performance strictly a secret instead of doing a dry run at a basketball game because they wanted to create a sense of anticipation for fans watching Wednesday’s game, she said.
Once back at school, the team plans to perform the routine at a school function so parents, teachers and peers who can’t catch Wednesday’s bowl game performance will get a chance to enjoy the routine, she said.
While an exciting experience on its own, Turpeau said the halftime performance is also a great lesson to the young athletes and leaders that doing the right thing pays off.
“Hard work pays off. Unity, togetherness, having a positive attitude, passion, good behavior — it pays off. It pays off in a super way,” Turpeau said.