A federal judge handed down a ruling outlining what the St. Martin Parish School Board must do to address concerns that it has not desegregated its faculty or reached equity in its quality of education for Black and white students.
In her ruling, Judge Elizabeth Foote created a 41-page remedial desegregation order designed to help the board reach unitary status, which would mean it has eliminated the effects of past segregation to the best of its ability.
"If appropriately implemented, the court is persuaded that these measures will realistically achieve the desired effect for the St. Martin Parish School District in faculty assignment and quality of education: desegregation," she wrote in her May 25 ruling.
Her order is the latest filing in a decades-long desegregation lawsuit that was filed back in 1965 by Black parents who alleged the schools were operating under a racially segregated basis.
The order lays out several practices the school district must implement to diversify its faculty, equitably apply discipline and help its Black students follow paths to higher education.
Desegregation among the student population will be addressed at a later hearing, documents show. Foote did order that the school board consider and vote this month on the development of a magnet program and student transfers.
“We are optimistic that this order will assist the district in fulfilling the promises of Brown v. Board and the settlement that the district agreed to seven years ago,” NAACP Legal Defense Fund Assistant Counsel Joseph Wong said in a statement. “Black students have the right to receive the same quality education and treatment as white students in the district.”
Despite requests to gain unitary status, the district remains under the supervision of the Department of Justice and a federal judge. It already achieved unitary status when it comes to transportation, staff assignment, facilities and extracurricular activities, according to court documents. The court is still supervising student assignment, faculty assignment and quality of education.
And with Foote’s latest order, the district wouldn’t be able to request unitary status again until October 2026 – 90 days after filing the July 1, 2026, end-of-year-reports.
The judge originally ordered the parties involved – parents of Black St. Martin Parish students, the Department of Justice, the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the St. Martin Parish School Board – to come to an agreement on a desegregation proposal by February 2022. The parties seemed willing to work together, Foote wrote.
In December 2021, the school board voted to enroll two attorneys employed by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who had attended a special board meting about a week before that decision, according to court records.
The board then moved to pause the proceedings in the case, challenging the federal court’s jurisdiction over the case while the board appealed a June 2021 ruling. It said Landry’s attorneys were enrolling just to argue that motion.
At a February 2022 hearing about whether those attorneys could enroll in the lawsuit, the board “represented that it was no longer willing to negotiate” with the parties who brought the lawsuit and that there was no agreement on any points of the desegregation proposal.
“The board gave no reason for its change of course,” Foote wrote in her ruling. “But even without explanation, the board’s reversal coincidentally occurred following its vote to involve the attorney general.”
Foote allowed those attorneys to enroll only to argue the motion to halt the proceedings. Foote and an appeals court denied that request to pause the lawsuit.
She directed the parties to each draft a desegregation plan but the St Martin Parish School Board wouldn’t work with the other parties to create a document outline agreements and disagreements, Foote said in her ruling.
“Creating a new desegregation plan thus became the responsibility of this court—a responsibility that it takes up reluctantly,” she added. “Indeed, the court acknowledged that the parties themselves were best qualified to craft a plan that addresses the concerns of both sides. But without such an agreement, the court conducted the remedial hearing, featuring expert and fact witness testimony.”
Foote used that testimony and both sides’ proposals to create her remedial desegregation order.
Her order includes measures such as reaching out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for teacher recruitment, collecting robust data on faculty assignments, revamping a campaign to introduce students to courses that guarantee TOPS pathway eligibility, creating a mentoring program with adults and students, offering a clear code of guidance to teachers regrading discipline, implementing a restorative justice program, and requiring the board to closely track referrals as well as review discipline at district, building, grade and classroom levels.