All students attending Lafayette Parish public schools will get free breakfast and lunches.
The district enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision program for the upcoming school year, allowing students to receive the meals at no charge, district spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a news release.
The move comes after students across the U.S. were granted free lunches during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that program was sunset in 2022.
“As educators, we know that nutritious meals make a positive impact on the overall health and development of students," Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet said in a statement. "Participating in the CEP program allows us to offer well-balanced meals at no cost to students, which contributes to the student’s academic success in the classroom and reduces the financial burden for families.
Families will not be asked to complete a meal benefits application. Instead, the district will be reimbursed using a formula, according to the USDA.
Waiving the need for that application can help more students easily access the free meals.
The Food Research and Action Center reported last month that many large school districts across the nation saw decreased participation in school breakfast and lunch when they stopped offering free meals to all students.
“We cannot lose the progress gained with Healthy School Meals for All,” Luis Guardia, president of FRAC, said in a statement. “The return to pre-pandemic operations results in too many children missing out on the nutrition they need to fuel their health and learning. It’s time to move forward with permanent nationwide healthy school meals for all.”
In Louisiana, about 14.5% of households struggle with food insecurity and about 5.7% report being very low food secure, according to FRAC.
Ten states have passed temporary or permanent universal school meal policies, according to data from FRAC.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill in June that would make lunch and breakfast free to students statewide who are in the reduced lunch program, which applies to families who make 130%-185% of the poverty level.