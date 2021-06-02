St. Martinville Senior High School Principal Kevin Dugas has been named one of nine finalists for 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year.

The pool of finalists was whittled down from 14 elementary, middle and high school principals from around the state. There were four semifinalists from Acadiana — Dugas; Patricia Gaspard, of Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary; Kellie Rabalais, of Palmetto Elementary; and Ginger Richard, of Green T. Lindon Elementary — but only Dugas advanced to the final round.

A top principal of the year and teacher of the year will be announced by the Louisiana Department of Education, Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals at the virtual 15th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on July 16.

Dugas has been recognized as the St. Martin Parish Principal of the Year for three consecutive years, but this is the first year the school leader has advanced through to the state competition. He said he’s shocked and humbled by the honor.

Dugas has led the school for four years and said each year has presented challenges, from the loss of students in a car crash at the end of the 2017-2018 school year to navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the recognition belongs to all of his co-workers and students for their commitment and perseverance.

“It feels like validation more than anything. I’ve always been very proud and appreciative of the individuals I share that building with and I know how hard they work, especially with the year we’ve experienced with COVID and the sacrifices I know they’ve made to continue to come to work,” Dugas said.

The principal’s ties to St. Martinville High run deep; he’s spent his entire professional career — 23 years — on the campus and graduated from the school as a teenager. Dugas said he intimately understands the school’s importance as a community hub and safe haven where students find support and can explore their interests and talents.

He said it’s been his primary goal as principal to expand students’ opportunities for growth and success. During his tenure, Dugas and his leadership team have overseen development of STEM pathways at the school, increased dual enrollment opportunities and established a student help desk program that’s expanded to other district schools.

Dugas said the secret to their success has been respect, teamwork, collaborative decision making, leaning on the expertise of teachers and administrators, and networking with other administrators around the state to develop ideas.

The St. Martinville High leader has two daughters, ages 4 and 8, and being the kind of principal he wants to be requires considerable time away from them and his wife, he said. It’s a difficult balance, Dugas said.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of sacrifice. ... I know the job is important and I know what I do is meaningful, but I also know it takes a lot of time away from my family. Sometimes I start to question the sensibility of that but then this happens and it makes you go, ‘Well, at least I know it’s something that’s making a difference and it’s being appreciated,’” he said.