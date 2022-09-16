Two Acadiana area schools have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, which was announced by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday.
Lafayette Parish School System’s Myrtle Place Elementary and St. Landry Parish’s Grand Prairie Elementary were two of seven schools in the state to receive the accolade.
“A National Blue Ribbon Award is not an easy recognition to earn,” said LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair when addressing Myrtle Place’s students and staff over the intercom Friday. “You all have earned it with flying colors.”
Along with two other schools in Louisiana, Myrtle Place and Grand Prairie were recognized for “Exemplary Growth.” Exemplary Growth recognizes schools that showed significant growth for subgroups and rank in the top 15 percent for one or more subgroups and in the top 40 percent of the state for each subgroup. Schools’ performance scores, percentage of growth toward mastery on reading and mathematics and graduation rates are used in the ranking system.
“I could not be more proud of every teacher and every leader here,” Trosclair said. “Support staff. Everyone who supports the growing and learning of each boy and girl here. I’m super proud, super excited.”
In addition to Myrtle Place and Grand Prairie, 297 schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
The other five schools in the state to receive the honor are LSU Laboratory School, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, St. James Episcopal Day School, Folsom Elementary and Frasch Elementary.
“Louisiana’s National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the level of quality and choice available to families in our state,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said in a press release. “Congratulations to these schools and thank you to these educators for cultivating an environment where the top priority is student success.”