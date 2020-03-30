University of Louisiana System member universities may be issuing statements soon about student grade policies, withdrawal dates and more for the spring semester, as the state’s largest public college system forges ahead academically during a global pandemic.
The system office has sent to its campuses — the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the largest among them — suggestions for how to deal with grades and withdrawals, emphasizing “student-centered guidelines” that campuses might use. Individual campus policies should be filed to the system provost’s office by Tuesday, spokeswoman Cami Geisman said.
“While our universities have done an incredible amount of work to transition to new course delivery formats, as well as to provide services in a shifting environment, we must recognize the fact that this significant disruption is difficult for our students,” the system said in introducing the 2020 spring semester guidelines. “Unfortunately, due to this shift in operation, not every student is in an environment that is conducive to learning.”
In short, system spokeswoman Cami Geisman said, students now attending through online classes are not necessarily studying in the same format for which they initially enrolled this semester. The move to online-only courses occurred as campuses began closing in the face of COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus that is posing a global health threat.
“We are looking at more convenient drop dates,” Geisman said, including dropping at the conclusion of the academic term.
“A lot of institutions may give a W (withdrawal) after the final grade,” she said. “I think that ultimately, that’s where we might be. This is not necessarily the easiest way to learn.”
“Since these circumstances are beyond students’ control, we do not want to see academic progress impeded because of the current public health emergency. During this time one of our top priorities is to support student learning; however, flexibility which allows for students to handle their own personal situations in relation to COVID-19 must be provided.”
Issues to navigate, Geisman said, include that pass-fail grades may not always work to the student’s best advantage. For example, P-F grades may not transfer to some academic institutions or may not help students who are seeking to protect their Tuition Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, awards. Some students may need an A or a B rather than a pass grade, which would not provide quality points that would help the student’s grade point average.
Geisman said member institutions are sending their tentative guidelines first to the system office – the deadline is Tuesday – where system Provost Jeannine Kahn will review them. Geisman said the chief academic officers at the individual campuses have been participating in developing the guidelines that were first sent to the system office.
Geisman also said about 2,500 students remain at the nine campuses, including 800 at UL Lafayette. She said some students remain on campus because they have nowhere else to go – that includes international and out-of-state students. Other students remain because they don’t have internet access at home, which is necessary for doing their online coursework.
At UL Lafayette, the campus is now allowing those students to eat for free through the campus dining hall.
UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said campus leaders were discussing whether summer courses will also be offered online only, if the coronavirus threat doesn’t lift.
Geisman said continuing online-only courses for the summer may reflect a national trend, although no decision has been made by the system or its member institutions.