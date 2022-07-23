There’s neither a mistake nor a “cattle call” involved in the long list of open positions posted on South Louisiana Community College’s website of late.
The public two-year college with presence in eight Acadiana parishes has 40 openings for adjunct instructors, 34 for staff and 12 for faculty with less than three weeks before the Aug. 15 start of classes.
That's 86 openings, including 46 that must be made by Aug. 15. Late summer is usually when the demand for faculty and staff hires is high.
“We need those filled by fall,” said Amanda Linck, human resources manager for the past five years. “These are legitimate open positions.”
Linck said SLCC has suffered from The Great Resignation, also known as The Big Quit, which started in early 2021, when disenchanted employees around the United States quit jobs or sought other work accommodations, sometimes because of fear of COVID-19, sometimes due to an acquired preference for working from home, sometimes for other reasons.
After the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, SLCC moved quickly to online and hybrid — part online, part face-to-face classes — and faculty and staff adjusted to their new duties. Globally and in the U.S., employees developed new skills but also developed new attitudes about their jobs.
“After COVID hit, people felt burned out,” Linck said. They decided the jobs they held didn’t match their passions or were in the wrong field. After as long as 18 months of working at home, they hesitated or declined to return to an office environment when called back to their physical workplaces.
“By Year No. 2, we were seeing short-staffed private sector companies were offering extraordinary pay. They pulled from people who had doubts about their jobs in the public sector, which was a bunch of people,” she said.
Linck said that workforce exodus, or reshuffle, opened positions at places like SLCC, where public sector pay could not match private sector pay but where benefits and job stability might be as good or better.
She said SLCC was no different than other workplaces when it came to employees showing hesitation about returning to the office. Some employees insisted they were getting plenty or even more work done at home than they did in the office. So SLCC reevaluated positions and, in some cases, permitted some work from home as well as work on campus.
“Sometimes that’s a retention piece for employees, telling them they can work some from home,” she said. “Many people embraced that. We’re trying to look at telecommute possibilities.”
Linck said some faculty positions on the academic side are typically tough to fill — usually in science, math and technology — but in job skills and training courses, finding instructors can be even more difficult. That’s because industry generally pays better than education and people with skills knowledge are in demand in the workforce.
On the academic side, SLCC recruits locally, from out of state and even from out of the country. On the workforce side, they recruit instructors from industry.
Many times, SLCC creates a non-credit, work skills course that demands a quick turnaround in hiring teachers, who are typically working in the field. For example, she said, SLCC is seeking a fiber optics technology instructor to train cable installers. And they always need instructors in nursing or healthcare courses — nursing instructors or lab instructors.
Hard to fill vacancies include graphic designer, certified nursing assistant administrator, director of grants administration, healthcare program manager, industrial tech instructor, manufacturing tech instructor, cosmetology instructor, culinary arts instructor, registered nursing instructor and more.
They also seek and have been successful in hiring a diverse faculty and staff.
“It’s important for students to be exposed to differences,” she said. “That’s why we try to be diverse in recruitment when we hire.”
SLCC has about 350 faculty and staff, and generally keeps about 150 people employed part time or as adjunct instructors, teaching by the available class.
She said keeping the adjunct staff helps give stability to full-time faculty. She also said that when faculty and staff numbers fall short, the full-time faculty and staff is called upon to do additional work to make up the difference.
For example, full-time faculty may teach an additional course for additional pay.
To seek SLCC jobs, apply online, expect an interview, background and drug screen. New hire paperwork and a first-day orientation are also part of the process.
See https://www.solacc.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities.